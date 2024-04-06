Fulton Bank N.A. Cuts Stock Holdings in Williams-Sonoma, Inc. (NYSE:WSM)

Fulton Bank N.A. cut its holdings in shares of Williams-Sonoma, Inc. (NYSE:WSM – Free Report) by 15.0% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 5,345 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 944 shares during the period. Fulton Bank N.A.’s holdings in Williams-Sonoma were worth $1,079,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of WSM. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P raised its stake in shares of Williams-Sonoma by 129.3% during the 3rd quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 188 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 106 shares in the last quarter. Denali Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Williams-Sonoma during the 3rd quarter valued at $32,000. Bessemer Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Williams-Sonoma by 863.6% in the 4th quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 212 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 190 shares in the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its stake in Williams-Sonoma by 820.0% during the 3rd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 230 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 205 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BKM Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Williams-Sonoma during the 4th quarter valued at about $54,000. 99.29% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Williams-Sonoma Trading Up 1.0 %

WSM traded up $3.03 on Friday, reaching $309.41. The stock had a trading volume of 540,914 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,437,761. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $251.97 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $203.46. The company has a market cap of $19.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.57 and a beta of 1.70. Williams-Sonoma, Inc. has a 12-month low of $109.44 and a 12-month high of $319.78.

Williams-Sonoma Increases Dividend

Williams-Sonoma ( NYSE:WSM Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 13th. The specialty retailer reported $5.44 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.06 by $0.38. Williams-Sonoma had a return on equity of 55.15% and a net margin of 12.25%. The company had revenue of $2.28 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.22 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $5.50 EPS. Williams-Sonoma’s quarterly revenue was down 7.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that Williams-Sonoma, Inc. will post 15.37 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 24th. Investors of record on Friday, April 19th will be issued a $1.13 dividend. This represents a $4.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.46%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 18th. This is a positive change from Williams-Sonoma’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.90. Williams-Sonoma’s payout ratio is presently 24.71%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on WSM shares. Morgan Stanley upgraded Williams-Sonoma from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $155.00 to $270.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 14th. Oppenheimer restated a “market perform” rating on shares of Williams-Sonoma in a research note on Friday, March 15th. UBS Group raised their price target on shares of Williams-Sonoma from $195.00 to $255.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 19th. Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $330.00 price objective on shares of Williams-Sonoma in a report on Thursday, March 21st. Finally, Loop Capital raised their target price on Williams-Sonoma from $220.00 to $290.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, March 15th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $249.31.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, EVP Karalyn Smith sold 1,145 shares of Williams-Sonoma stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $289.06, for a total value of $330,973.70. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 6,966 shares in the company, valued at $2,013,591.96. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Williams-Sonoma news, EVP Karalyn Smith sold 1,145 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $289.06, for a total value of $330,973.70. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 6,966 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,013,591.96. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Laura Alber sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $283.74, for a total transaction of $5,674,800.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 505,509 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $143,433,123.66. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 61,145 shares of company stock worth $16,220,619. Company insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

Williams-Sonoma Company Profile

Williams-Sonoma, Inc operates as an omni-channel specialty retailer of various products for home. It offers cooking, dining, and entertaining products, such as cookware, tools, electrics, cutlery, tabletop and bar, outdoor, furniture, and a library of cookbooks under the Williams Sonoma Home brand, as well as home furnishings and decorative accessories under the Williams Sonoma lifestyle brand; and furniture, bedding, lighting, rugs, table essentials, and decorative accessories under the Pottery Barn brand.

