Park Place Capital Corp Trims Position in Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc. (NYSE:HLT)

Park Place Capital Corp trimmed its position in shares of Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc. (NYSE:HLT – Free Report) by 4.4% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 4,799 shares of the company’s stock after selling 220 shares during the quarter. Park Place Capital Corp’s holdings in Hilton Worldwide were worth $874,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in HLT. Savoir Faire Capital Management L.P. acquired a new stake in Hilton Worldwide in the 3rd quarter valued at $4,270,000. Nordea Investment Management AB grew its stake in Hilton Worldwide by 6.3% in the 4th quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 1,674,212 shares of the company’s stock valued at $305,159,000 after acquiring an additional 98,790 shares during the period. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. acquired a new stake in Hilton Worldwide during the 3rd quarter worth $1,276,000. Hudson Bay Capital Management LP boosted its stake in Hilton Worldwide by 116.5% during the 3rd quarter. Hudson Bay Capital Management LP now owns 82,350 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,367,000 after purchasing an additional 44,316 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Schechter Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Hilton Worldwide by 8.2% during the 4th quarter. Schechter Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,104 shares of the company’s stock worth $383,000 after purchasing an additional 159 shares during the last quarter. 95.90% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on HLT shares. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on shares of Hilton Worldwide from $203.00 to $215.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 20th. TD Cowen boosted their price target on shares of Hilton Worldwide from $215.00 to $230.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 20th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of Hilton Worldwide from $196.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 20th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price target on shares of Hilton Worldwide from $157.00 to $182.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 2nd. Finally, Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Hilton Worldwide from $200.00 to $204.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 8th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Hilton Worldwide presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $201.28.

Insider Activity at Hilton Worldwide

In related news, insider Christopher J. Nassetta sold 21,489 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $195.68, for a total value of $4,204,967.52. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 2,536,478 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $496,338,015.04. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 2.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hilton Worldwide Stock Performance

Shares of Hilton Worldwide stock opened at $211.69 on Friday. Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc. has a one year low of $134.43 and a one year high of $215.79. The company has a market cap of $53.38 billion, a PE ratio of 48.89, a P/E/G ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 1.25. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $202.94 and a 200-day simple moving average of $179.23.

Hilton Worldwide (NYSE:HLT – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 7th. The company reported $1.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.57 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $2.61 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.61 billion. Hilton Worldwide had a negative return on equity of 94.46% and a net margin of 11.15%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 6.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.59 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc. will post 7.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hilton Worldwide Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 28th. Investors of record on Friday, February 23rd were issued a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.28%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 22nd. Hilton Worldwide’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 13.86%.

Hilton Worldwide Company Profile

Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc, a hospitality company, engages in managing, franchising, owning, and leasing hotels and resorts. It operates through two segments, Management and Franchise, and Ownership. The company engages in the hotel management and licensing of its brands. It operates luxury hotels under the Waldorf Astoria Hotels & Resorts, LXR Hotels & Resorts, and Conrad Hotels & Resorts brand; lifestyle hotels under the Canopy by Hilton, Curio Collection by Hilton, Tapestry Collection by Hilton, Tempo by Hilton, and Motto by Hilton brand; full service hotels under the Signia by Hilton, Hilton Hotels & Resorts, and DoubleTree by Hilton brand; service hotels under the Hilton Garden Inn, Hampton by Hilton, and Tru by Hilton brand; all-suite hotels under the Embassy Suites by Hilton, Homewood Suites by Hilton, and Home2 Suites by Hilton brand; and economy hotel under the Spark by Hilton brand, as well as Hilton Grand Vacations.

