Park Place Capital Corp Has $883,000 Stock Holdings in Enbridge Inc. (NYSE:ENB)

Park Place Capital Corp decreased its position in shares of Enbridge Inc. (NYSE:ENB – Free Report) (TSE:ENB) by 3.8% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 24,517 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after selling 976 shares during the quarter. Park Place Capital Corp’s holdings in Enbridge were worth $883,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of ENB. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. acquired a new position in Enbridge during the 4th quarter worth $25,000. Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in Enbridge during the 4th quarter worth $25,000. Coppell Advisory Solutions LLC bought a new stake in shares of Enbridge during the 2nd quarter valued at $26,000. Tyler Stone Wealth Management bought a new stake in shares of Enbridge during the 2nd quarter valued at $26,000. Finally, Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL bought a new stake in shares of Enbridge during the 1st quarter valued at $27,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 54.60% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have commented on ENB. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of Enbridge in a research report on Tuesday, February 27th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on shares of Enbridge in a research report on Thursday, January 18th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $55.20.

Shares of NYSE ENB opened at $35.34 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $75.13 billion, a PE ratio of 16.83, a PEG ratio of 3.35 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a current ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30. Enbridge Inc. has a 1-year low of $31.03 and a 1-year high of $40.30. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $35.20 and a 200 day moving average price of $34.64.

Enbridge (NYSE:ENB – Get Free Report) (TSE:ENB) last announced its earnings results on Friday, February 9th. The pipeline company reported $0.47 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.50 by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $8.37 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.62 billion. Enbridge had a return on equity of 10.23% and a net margin of 13.97%. Research analysts predict that Enbridge Inc. will post 2.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Enbridge Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy infrastructure company. The company operates through five segments: Liquids Pipelines, Gas Transmission and Midstream, Gas Distribution and Storage, Renewable Power Generation, and Energy Services. The Liquids Pipelines segment operates pipelines and related terminals to transport various grades of crude oil and other liquid hydrocarbons in Canada and the United States.

