iShares Agency Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGZ) Shares Sold by Park Place Capital Corp

Park Place Capital Corp cut its stake in shares of iShares Agency Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGZ – Free Report) by 34.3% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 9,260 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,839 shares during the period. Park Place Capital Corp’s holdings in iShares Agency Bond ETF were worth $1,004,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Stifel Financial Corp increased its holdings in iShares Agency Bond ETF by 2.1% during the 3rd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 325,332 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,420,000 after purchasing an additional 6,595 shares during the last quarter. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. purchased a new stake in iShares Agency Bond ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $51,000. Bryn Mawr Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Agency Bond ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $217,000. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV increased its holdings in iShares Agency Bond ETF by 9.6% during the 3rd quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 6,764 shares of the company’s stock worth $716,000 after purchasing an additional 595 shares during the last quarter. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc increased its holdings in iShares Agency Bond ETF by 225.2% during the 3rd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 3,281 shares of the company’s stock worth $347,000 after purchasing an additional 2,272 shares during the last quarter. 9.74% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

AGZ stock opened at $107.22 on Friday. iShares Agency Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $104.80 and a 52-week high of $109.17. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $107.85 and its two-hundred day moving average is $107.14.

THE ISHARES BARCLAYS AGENCY BOND FUND seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the agency sector of the U.S. government bond market as defined by the Barclays Capital U.S. Agency Index.

