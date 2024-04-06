Duke Energy Co. (NYSE:DUK) Shares Sold by Park Place Capital Corp

Park Place Capital Corp lowered its position in Duke Energy Co. (NYSE:DUK – Free Report) by 9.3% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 12,023 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 1,231 shares during the quarter. Park Place Capital Corp’s holdings in Duke Energy were worth $1,167,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in DUK. Fairfield Bush & CO. acquired a new stake in shares of Duke Energy in the first quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Cibc World Market Inc. increased its stake in shares of Duke Energy by 1.2% during the first quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 47,250 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $5,276,000 after acquiring an additional 581 shares during the period. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Duke Energy by 29.5% during the first quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 9,751 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,089,000 after acquiring an additional 2,223 shares during the period. Covestor Ltd increased its stake in shares of Duke Energy by 447.8% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,260 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $141,000 after acquiring an additional 1,030 shares during the period. Finally, Mather Group LLC. increased its stake in shares of Duke Energy by 5.2% during the first quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 6,505 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $726,000 after acquiring an additional 322 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.31% of the company’s stock.

Get Duke Energy alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

DUK has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. KeyCorp raised their price objective on shares of Duke Energy from $106.00 to $107.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 4th. Mizuho raised their price objective on shares of Duke Energy from $89.00 to $99.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday. Bank of America lowered shares of Duke Energy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $105.00 to $96.00 in a research note on Monday, February 12th. Evercore ISI upgraded shares of Duke Energy from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $90.00 to $108.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 23rd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upgraded shares of Duke Energy from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $101.00 to $113.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 10th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Duke Energy has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $100.67.

Duke Energy Trading Down 0.2 %

Duke Energy stock opened at $95.91 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $94.13 and a 200 day moving average price of $93.03. Duke Energy Co. has a 52 week low of $83.06 and a 52 week high of $100.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a current ratio of 0.74. The firm has a market capitalization of $73.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.02, a P/E/G ratio of 2.56 and a beta of 0.46.

Duke Energy (NYSE:DUK – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 8th. The utilities provider reported $1.51 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.53 by ($0.02). Duke Energy had a return on equity of 8.93% and a net margin of 9.78%. The firm had revenue of $7.21 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.24 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.11 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.9% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that Duke Energy Co. will post 5.99 EPS for the current year.

Duke Energy Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 18th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 16th were paid a dividend of $1.025 per share. This represents a $4.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.27%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 15th. Duke Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 115.49%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Duke Energy

In other Duke Energy news, EVP Louis E. Renjel sold 3,000 shares of Duke Energy stock in a transaction on Monday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.57, for a total transaction of $277,710.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 14,213 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,315,697.41. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

Duke Energy Company Profile

(Free Report)

Duke Energy Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy company in the United States. It operates through two segments: Electric Utilities and Infrastructure (EU&I), and Gas Utilities and Infrastructure (GU&I). The EU&I segment generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electricity in the Carolinas, Florida, and the Midwest.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Duke Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Duke Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.