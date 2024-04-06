Park Place Capital Corp Has $1.73 Million Stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF (NASDAQ:SCZ)

Park Place Capital Corp decreased its position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF (NASDAQ:SCZ – Free Report) by 6.8% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 27,954 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,034 shares during the period. Park Place Capital Corp’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF were worth $1,730,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of SCZ. First Manhattan Co. acquired a new position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $28,000. FSC Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF by 45.0% during the fourth quarter. FSC Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 538 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 167 shares during the last quarter. New Republic Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF during the second quarter valued at about $39,000. Grand Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF in the third quarter worth about $44,000. Finally, Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC acquired a new position in iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF in the third quarter worth about $46,000.

iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF Stock Up 0.4 %

NASDAQ:SCZ opened at $62.82 on Friday. iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF has a 12-month low of $52.21 and a 12-month high of $63.58. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.75 billion, a PE ratio of 10.76 and a beta of 0.96. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $61.63 and a 200 day moving average price of $59.18.

iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF Company Profile

