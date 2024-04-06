Park Place Capital Corp Has $1.58 Million Stock Holdings in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IJS)

Park Place Capital Corp lowered its holdings in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IJS – Free Report) by 45.5% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 15,324 shares of the company’s stock after selling 12,795 shares during the period. Park Place Capital Corp’s holdings in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF were worth $1,579,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of IJS. Horizons Wealth Management grew its position in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF by 27.9% in the 4th quarter. Horizons Wealth Management now owns 490 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,000 after buying an additional 107 shares during the last quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. boosted its holdings in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF by 7.9% in the first quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 1,643 shares of the company’s stock worth $154,000 after acquiring an additional 120 shares in the last quarter. Essex Financial Services Inc. boosted its holdings in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF by 4.0% in the third quarter. Essex Financial Services Inc. now owns 3,328 shares of the company’s stock worth $297,000 after acquiring an additional 127 shares in the last quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust boosted its holdings in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF by 9.3% in the third quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 1,557 shares of the company’s stock worth $139,000 after acquiring an additional 133 shares in the last quarter. Finally, WealthShield Partners LLC boosted its holdings in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF by 1.5% in the fourth quarter. WealthShield Partners LLC now owns 8,772 shares of the company’s stock worth $904,000 after acquiring an additional 133 shares in the last quarter.

Get iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF alerts:

iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:IJS opened at $99.14 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $7.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.52 and a beta of 1.18. iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF has a 52-week low of $81.81 and a 52-week high of $105.10. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $99.42 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $95.13.

About iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF

iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Value Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P SmallCap 600 Value Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the small-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P SmallCap 600 Index exhibiting the strongest value characteristics.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.