iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:IEMG) Shares Sold by Park Place Capital Corp

Park Place Capital Corp cut its position in iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:IEMG – Free Report) by 61.2% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 29,750 shares of the company’s stock after selling 47,004 shares during the period. Park Place Capital Corp’s holdings in iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF were worth $1,505,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Trust Co. of Vermont increased its position in shares of iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 6.8% during the third quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont now owns 3,182 shares of the company’s stock worth $151,000 after purchasing an additional 202 shares in the last quarter. Private Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 4.1% during the second quarter. Private Capital Management LLC now owns 7,029 shares of the company’s stock worth $346,000 after purchasing an additional 280 shares in the last quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. increased its position in shares of iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 1.9% during the first quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 15,167 shares of the company’s stock worth $843,000 after purchasing an additional 282 shares in the last quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 8.0% during the first quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC now owns 3,826 shares of the company’s stock worth $213,000 after purchasing an additional 283 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. increased its position in shares of iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 13.8% during the third quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. now owns 2,399 shares of the company’s stock worth $114,000 after purchasing an additional 291 shares in the last quarter.

iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF Stock Up 0.3 %

Shares of IEMG stock opened at $51.88 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $75.23 billion, a PE ratio of 12.26 and a beta of 0.75. iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF has a 52-week low of $45.57 and a 52-week high of $52.51. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $50.70 and its 200 day moving average price is $49.29.

iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF Profile

The iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (IEMG) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI Emerging Markets IMI index, a market-cap-weighted index of emerging-market firms, covering 99% of market capitalization. IEMG was launched on Oct 18, 2012 and is managed by BlackRock.

