iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWS) Shares Acquired by Park Place Capital Corp

Park Place Capital Corp boosted its holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWS – Free Report) by 7.0% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 12,619 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 831 shares during the quarter. Park Place Capital Corp’s holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF were worth $1,467,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IWS. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF by 120,049.5% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 84,736,624 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,926,156,000 after acquiring an additional 84,666,098 shares during the period. TIAA Trust National Association bought a new position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $1,339,035,000. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. bought a new position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $251,965,000. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF by 273.0% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,318,842 shares of the company’s stock valued at $157,786,000 after purchasing an additional 965,226 shares in the last quarter. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF by 11,779.7% during the 4th quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 780,737 shares of the company’s stock valued at $90,792,000 after purchasing an additional 774,165 shares in the last quarter.

iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA IWS opened at $123.42 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $119.67 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $112.20. The firm has a market cap of $14.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.62 and a beta of 1.08. iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF has a 1 year low of $97.40 and a 1 year high of $125.64.

About iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF

iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell Midcap Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell Midcap Value Index (the Value Index). The Value Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market.

