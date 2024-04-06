Cullinan Associates Inc. Takes Position in CarGurus, Inc. (NASDAQ:CARG)

Cullinan Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of CarGurus, Inc. (NASDAQ:CARG – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm acquired 57,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,377,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Pacer Advisors Inc. increased its position in CarGurus by 20.3% in the fourth quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 1,993,523 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,164,000 after purchasing an additional 336,245 shares during the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB increased its position in CarGurus by 42.0% in the fourth quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 309,651 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,503,000 after purchasing an additional 91,626 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA bought a new stake in CarGurus in the third quarter worth $1,586,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new stake in CarGurus in the third quarter worth $1,301,000. Finally, Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. increased its position in CarGurus by 531.6% in the third quarter. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. now owns 117,746 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,063,000 after purchasing an additional 99,103 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 86.90% of the company’s stock.

CARG has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. UBS Group lifted their price objective on shares of CarGurus from $26.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, March 15th. Oppenheimer lifted their price objective on shares of CarGurus from $26.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 27th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC lifted their price objective on shares of CarGurus from $22.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 27th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $24.90.

Shares of CARG traded up $0.50 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $23.35. 592,829 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,277,224. The firm has a market cap of $2.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 129.72, a PEG ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 1.58. CarGurus, Inc. has a 12-month low of $15.34 and a 12-month high of $24.64. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $23.14 and its 200 day moving average price is $21.44.

CarGurus (NASDAQ:CARG – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 26th. The company reported $0.35 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.34 by $0.01. CarGurus had a net margin of 3.40% and a return on equity of 7.74%. The company had revenue of $223.12 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $220.05 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.25 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 22.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that CarGurus, Inc. will post 0.94 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, General Counsel Javier Esquivel Zamora sold 23,557 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.13, for a total value of $521,316.41. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel now directly owns 111,589 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,469,464.57. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other CarGurus news, insider Andrea Lee Eldridge sold 22,358 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.13, for a total value of $494,782.54. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 117,432 shares in the company, valued at $2,598,770.16. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, General Counsel Javier Esquivel Zamora sold 23,557 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.13, for a total transaction of $521,316.41. Following the completion of the transaction, the general counsel now owns 111,589 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,469,464.57. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 96,125 shares of company stock valued at $2,144,894 over the last three months. 15.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

CarGurus, Inc operates an online automotive platform for buying and selling vehicles in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, U.S. Marketplace and Digital Wholesale. The company provides an online automotive marketplace where customers can search for new and used car listings from its dealers and sell their car to dealers and other consumers; and paid listings subscriptions for enhanced access to its marketplace that connects dealers to a large audience of informed and engaged consumers.

