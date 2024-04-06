Cullinan Associates Inc. Lowers Stock Holdings in DuPont de Nemours, Inc. (NYSE:DD)

Cullinan Associates Inc. reduced its position in DuPont de Nemours, Inc. (NYSE:DD – Free Report) by 3.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 12,021 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 400 shares during the period. Cullinan Associates Inc.’s holdings in DuPont de Nemours were worth $925,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Lido Advisors LLC grew its stake in DuPont de Nemours by 10.4% in the 3rd quarter. Lido Advisors LLC now owns 17,033 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,270,000 after acquiring an additional 1,609 shares during the period. CHURCHILL MANAGEMENT Corp purchased a new position in shares of DuPont de Nemours in the 4th quarter worth $1,859,000. Premier Path Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of DuPont de Nemours in the 4th quarter worth $1,031,000. Axxcess Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of DuPont de Nemours by 424.0% in the 3rd quarter. Axxcess Wealth Management LLC now owns 28,568 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $2,131,000 after buying an additional 23,116 shares during the period. Finally, Pacer Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of DuPont de Nemours by 60.6% in the 4th quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 46,599 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $3,585,000 after buying an additional 17,592 shares during the period. 73.96% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

DuPont de Nemours Stock Down 0.3 %

Shares of DuPont de Nemours stock traded down $0.22 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $75.53. 2,217,277 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,083,570. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $70.54 and a 200-day simple moving average of $72.06. The company has a quick ratio of 1.73, a current ratio of 2.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The company has a market cap of $31.54 billion, a PE ratio of 81.23, a PEG ratio of 2.49 and a beta of 1.40. DuPont de Nemours, Inc. has a twelve month low of $61.14 and a twelve month high of $78.74.

DuPont de Nemours Increases Dividend

DuPont de Nemours ( NYSE:DD Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 6th. The basic materials company reported $0.87 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.85 by $0.02. DuPont de Nemours had a return on equity of 6.12% and a net margin of 3.51%. The company had revenue of $2.90 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.92 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.89 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 6.6% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that DuPont de Nemours, Inc. will post 3.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 29th were given a dividend of $0.38 per share. This is a boost from DuPont de Nemours’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.36. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, February 28th. This represents a $1.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.01%. DuPont de Nemours’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 163.44%.

Insider Transactions at DuPont de Nemours

In other news, insider Michael G. Goss sold 2,354 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.80, for a total transaction of $171,371.20. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 15,587 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,134,733.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.38% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts recently weighed in on DD shares. Bank of America lowered DuPont de Nemours from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $78.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 16th. TheStreet downgraded DuPont de Nemours from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 6th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on DuPont de Nemours from $75.00 to $83.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 7th. BMO Capital Markets downgraded DuPont de Nemours from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $80.00 to $72.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 24th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded DuPont de Nemours from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $76.60.

About DuPont de Nemours

DuPont de Nemours, Inc provides technology-based materials and solutions in the United States, Canada, the Asia Pacific, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. It operates through Electronics & Industrial, Water & Protection, and Corporate & Other segments. The Electronics & Industrial segment supplies materials and solutions for the fabrication of semiconductors and integrated circuits.

