Cullinan Associates Inc. Sells 400 Shares of CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME)

Cullinan Associates Inc. lowered its stake in shares of CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME – Free Report) by 9.4% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 3,840 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 400 shares during the period. Cullinan Associates Inc.’s holdings in CME Group were worth $809,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC grew its holdings in shares of CME Group by 5.0% in the third quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC now owns 1,032 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $207,000 after purchasing an additional 49 shares in the last quarter. West Family Investments Inc. boosted its stake in CME Group by 3.4% during the second quarter. West Family Investments Inc. now owns 1,503 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $278,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the period. Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC boosted its stake in CME Group by 1.7% during the third quarter. Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC now owns 3,022 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $605,000 after buying an additional 51 shares during the period. Fidelis Capital Partners LLC boosted its stake in CME Group by 3.9% during the third quarter. Fidelis Capital Partners LLC now owns 1,400 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $280,000 after buying an additional 52 shares during the period. Finally, Thrivent Financial for Lutherans boosted its stake in CME Group by 0.3% during the second quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 15,841 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,243,000 after buying an additional 52 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 87.75% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

CME has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of CME Group from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $195.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, January 3rd. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of CME Group from $222.00 to $225.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 15th. Argus boosted their target price on shares of CME Group from $225.00 to $245.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 6th. Rosenblatt Securities reissued a “sell” rating and set a $180.00 target price on shares of CME Group in a research note on Thursday, January 4th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods restated a “market perform” rating and issued a $229.00 price objective on shares of CME Group in a report on Wednesday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, CME Group has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $215.64.

CME Group Trading Down 0.5 %

Shares of CME traded down $1.13 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $211.08. The company had a trading volume of 1,154,131 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,525,618. CME Group Inc. has a 1-year low of $175.73 and a 1-year high of $223.80. The stock has a market cap of $75.99 billion, a PE ratio of 23.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.81 and a beta of 0.49. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $213.43 and a 200-day simple moving average of $211.14. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13.

CME Group (NASDAQ:CME – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 14th. The financial services provider reported $2.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.27 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $1.44 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.43 billion. CME Group had a return on equity of 12.32% and a net margin of 57.83%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.92 EPS. Research analysts forecast that CME Group Inc. will post 9.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

CME Group Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 8th were issued a dividend of $1.15 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 7th. This is a boost from CME Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.10. This represents a $4.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.18%. CME Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 51.86%.

CME Group Company Profile

CME Group Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates contract markets for the trading of futures and options on futures contracts worldwide. It offers futures and options products based on interest rates, equity indexes, foreign exchange, agricultural commodities, energy, and metals, as well as fixed income and foreign currency trading services.

Featured Articles

