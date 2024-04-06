Cullinan Associates Inc. Sells 100 Shares of Marathon Petroleum Co. (NYSE:MPC)

Cullinan Associates Inc. trimmed its holdings in Marathon Petroleum Co. (NYSE:MPC – Free Report) by 2.9% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 3,340 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 100 shares during the quarter. Cullinan Associates Inc.’s holdings in Marathon Petroleum were worth $496,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Gleason Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Marathon Petroleum by 75.2% in the 3rd quarter. Gleason Group Inc. now owns 191 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 82 shares during the last quarter. Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC bought a new stake in Marathon Petroleum during the 4th quarter valued at $32,000. True Wealth Design LLC bought a new stake in Marathon Petroleum during the 4th quarter valued at $38,000. Almanack Investment Partners LLC. bought a new stake in Marathon Petroleum during the 3rd quarter valued at $38,000. Finally, Mascoma Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Marathon Petroleum during the 3rd quarter valued at $43,000. 76.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Marathon Petroleum alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at Marathon Petroleum

In other Marathon Petroleum news, Director Kim K.W. Rucker sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $170.35, for a total transaction of $170,350.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 23,446 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,994,026.10. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.21% of the company’s stock.

Marathon Petroleum Stock Up 1.3 %

MPC stock traded up $2.88 during trading on Friday, hitting $219.13. 2,682,241 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,902,674. Marathon Petroleum Co. has a 1 year low of $104.32 and a 1 year high of $221.11. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $181.70 and its two-hundred day moving average is $161.17. The stock has a market cap of $78.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.19 and a beta of 1.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 1.59 and a quick ratio of 1.13.

Marathon Petroleum (NYSE:MPC – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 30th. The oil and gas company reported $3.98 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.21 by $1.77. Marathon Petroleum had a net margin of 6.44% and a return on equity of 30.58%. The company had revenue of $36.26 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $34.90 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $6.65 EPS. Marathon Petroleum’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Marathon Petroleum Co. will post 16.43 EPS for the current year.

Marathon Petroleum Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 11th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 21st were paid a dividend of $0.825 per share. This represents a $3.30 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.51%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 20th. Marathon Petroleum’s dividend payout ratio is currently 14.02%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms recently commented on MPC. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Marathon Petroleum from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, March 9th. Raymond James boosted their price objective on shares of Marathon Petroleum from $175.00 to $185.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 31st. Mizuho boosted their price objective on shares of Marathon Petroleum from $159.00 to $201.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, March 22nd. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Marathon Petroleum from $168.00 to $221.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, Bank of America boosted their price objective on shares of Marathon Petroleum from $185.00 to $230.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, March 15th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $192.58.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on Marathon Petroleum

Marathon Petroleum Company Profile

(Free Report)

Marathon Petroleum Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an integrated downstream energy company primarily in the United States. The company operates through Refining & Marketing, and Midstream segments. The Refining & Marketing segment refines crude oil and other feedstocks at its refineries in the Gulf Coast, Mid-Continent, and West Coast regions of the United States; and purchases refined products and ethanol for resale and distributes refined products, including renewable diesel, through transportation, storage, distribution, and marketing services.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MPC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Marathon Petroleum Co. (NYSE:MPC – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Marathon Petroleum Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Marathon Petroleum and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.