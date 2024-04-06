Cullinan Associates Inc. Reduces Stock Position in Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI)

Cullinan Associates Inc. cut its stake in Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI – Free Report) by 7.3% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 15,337 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after selling 1,200 shares during the quarter. Cullinan Associates Inc.’s holdings in Kinder Morgan were worth $271,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Kinder Morgan by 102,208.0% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 41,070,520 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $742,555,000 after purchasing an additional 41,030,376 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its stake in shares of Kinder Morgan by 1,352.5% during the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 36,803,132 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $665,401,000 after purchasing an additional 34,269,435 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Kinder Morgan by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 29,869,687 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $472,464,000 after purchasing an additional 87,516 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of Kinder Morgan by 8.9% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 22,573,449 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $408,128,000 after purchasing an additional 1,846,231 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp increased its stake in shares of Kinder Morgan by 3.0% during the 3rd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 22,297,204 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $369,688,000 after purchasing an additional 639,467 shares in the last quarter. 62.52% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts have commented on the stock. Truist Financial reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $20.00 target price (down from $22.00) on shares of Kinder Morgan in a research note on Monday, March 25th. StockNews.com cut shares of Kinder Morgan from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, March 1st. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $20.20.

Kinder Morgan Stock Up 0.2 %

Kinder Morgan stock traded up $0.03 during trading on Friday, reaching $18.46. 9,826,478 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 13,088,186. The company’s 50-day moving average is $17.51 and its two-hundred day moving average is $17.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.28 and a current ratio of 0.35. Kinder Morgan, Inc. has a 52-week low of $15.89 and a 52-week high of $18.72. The firm has a market cap of $40.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.25, a PEG ratio of 5.19 and a beta of 0.90.

Kinder Morgan (NYSE:KMI – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 17th. The pipeline company reported $0.28 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.30 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $4.04 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.40 billion. Kinder Morgan had a return on equity of 7.57% and a net margin of 15.59%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 11.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.31 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Kinder Morgan, Inc. will post 1.18 earnings per share for the current year.

Kinder Morgan Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, January 31st were paid a $0.2825 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, January 30th. This represents a $1.13 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.12%. Kinder Morgan’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 105.61%.

Kinder Morgan Profile

Kinder Morgan, Inc operates as an energy infrastructure company primarily in North America. The company operates through Natural Gas Pipelines, Products Pipelines, Terminals, and CO2 segments. The Natural Gas Pipelines segment owns and operates interstate and intrastate natural gas pipeline, and storage systems; natural gas gathering systems and natural gas processing and treating facilities; natural gas liquids fractionation facilities and transportation systems; and liquefied natural gas gasification, liquefaction, and storage facilities.

