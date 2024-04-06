3,900 Shares in Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc. (NYSE:KNX) Acquired by Cullinan Associates Inc.

Cullinan Associates Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc. (NYSE:KNX – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 3,900 shares of the transportation company’s stock, valued at approximately $225,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Mader & Shannon Wealth Management Inc. increased its position in Knight-Swift Transportation by 1.5% during the 4th quarter. Mader & Shannon Wealth Management Inc. now owns 147,514 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $8,504,000 after purchasing an additional 2,184 shares in the last quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors grew its holdings in Knight-Swift Transportation by 2.9% during the 4th quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 7,215 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $416,000 after acquiring an additional 205 shares during the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Knight-Swift Transportation during the 4th quarter worth approximately $269,000. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. grew its holdings in Knight-Swift Transportation by 1.8% during the 4th quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. now owns 62,395 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $3,644,000 after acquiring an additional 1,100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Arizona State Retirement System grew its holdings in Knight-Swift Transportation by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 44,330 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $2,556,000 after acquiring an additional 397 shares during the last quarter. 88.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Knight-Swift Transportation Stock Down 0.3 %

KNX traded down $0.18 during trading on Friday, hitting $53.17. 1,222,916 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,818,837. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $45.73 and a fifty-two week high of $60.99. The stock has a market cap of $8.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.96, a PEG ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 0.99. The business’s 50 day moving average is $56.24 and its two-hundred day moving average is $54.18.

Knight-Swift Transportation Increases Dividend

Knight-Swift Transportation ( NYSE:KNX Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, January 24th. The transportation company reported $0.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.47 by ($0.38). Knight-Swift Transportation had a net margin of 3.04% and a return on equity of 3.93%. The business had revenue of $1.93 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.92 billion. As a group, equities analysts expect that Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc. will post 2.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 25th. Investors of record on Friday, March 8th were given a dividend of $0.16 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 7th. This is a positive change from Knight-Swift Transportation’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.14. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.20%. Knight-Swift Transportation’s payout ratio is currently 48.12%.

Insider Activity at Knight-Swift Transportation

In related news, CAO Cary M. Flanagan sold 2,000 shares of Knight-Swift Transportation stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.24, for a total transaction of $112,480.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 5,118 shares in the company, valued at $287,836.32. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 3.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on KNX shares. Barclays reduced their target price on shares of Knight-Swift Transportation from $65.00 to $62.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 1st. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on shares of Knight-Swift Transportation from $54.00 to $64.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 10th. Finally, Susquehanna reduced their price objective on shares of Knight-Swift Transportation from $62.00 to $59.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $62.50.

About Knight-Swift Transportation

Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides freight transportation services in the United States and Mexico. The company operates through four segments: Truckload, Less-than-truckload (LTL), Logistics, and Intermodal. The Truckload segment provides transportation services, which include irregular route and dedicated, refrigerated, expedited, flatbed, and cross-border operations.

