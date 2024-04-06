Clean Yield Group Sells 1,430 Shares of Essential Utilities, Inc. (NYSE:WTRG)

Clean Yield Group reduced its position in shares of Essential Utilities, Inc. (NYSE:WTRG – Free Report) by 9.6% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 13,520 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,430 shares during the period. Clean Yield Group’s holdings in Essential Utilities were worth $505,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in WTRG. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Essential Utilities by 2.0% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 30,129,227 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,315,141,000 after acquiring an additional 576,448 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Essential Utilities by 0.4% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 27,168,585 shares of the company’s stock valued at $932,698,000 after acquiring an additional 99,560 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in Essential Utilities by 2.5% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 14,243,930 shares of the company’s stock valued at $568,475,000 after acquiring an additional 348,953 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Essential Utilities in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $206,493,000. Finally, Northern Trust Corp boosted its holdings in Essential Utilities by 0.7% in the third quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 3,386,733 shares of the company’s stock valued at $116,267,000 after acquiring an additional 24,991 shares during the last quarter. 74.78% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Essential Utilities Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:WTRG opened at $35.84 on Friday. Essential Utilities, Inc. has a twelve month low of $32.07 and a twelve month high of $45.29. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $35.85 and its 200-day moving average is $35.66. The company has a quick ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.27, a PEG ratio of 3.17 and a beta of 0.82.

Essential Utilities Increases Dividend

Essential Utilities ( NYSE:WTRG Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Friday, February 23rd. The company reported $0.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.49 by $0.01. Essential Utilities had a return on equity of 8.68% and a net margin of 24.26%. The company had revenue of $479.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $708.50 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.44 EPS. Essential Utilities’s quarterly revenue was down 32.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that Essential Utilities, Inc. will post 2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, June 1st. Investors of record on Friday, May 10th will be issued a $0.3071 dividend. This is a boost from Essential Utilities’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.31. This represents a $1.23 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.43%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 9th. Essential Utilities’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 66.13%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CAO Robert A. Rubin sold 5,565 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.21, for a total value of $207,073.65. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 57,756 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,149,100.76. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 0.21% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, Evercore ISI dropped their price target on Essential Utilities from $51.00 to $42.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $43.00.

About Essential Utilities

Essential Utilities, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates regulated utilities that provide water, wastewater, or natural gas services in the United States. The company operates through Regulated Water and Regulated Natural Gas segments. It offers water services through operating and maintenance contract with municipal authorities and other parties.

