Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital, Inc. (NYSE:HASI) is Clean Yield Group’s 7th Largest Position

Clean Yield Group decreased its holdings in shares of Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital, Inc. (NYSE:HASI – Free Report) by 5.7% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 214,335 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 12,973 shares during the quarter. Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital makes up approximately 2.5% of Clean Yield Group’s portfolio, making the stock its 7th biggest position. Clean Yield Group owned approximately 0.19% of Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital worth $5,911,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in HASI. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital by 18.4% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 11,904,638 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $252,378,000 after buying an additional 1,847,577 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital by 22.5% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,702,176 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $217,554,000 after purchasing an additional 1,599,641 shares during the last quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital by 14.8% during the fourth quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,856,866 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $111,772,000 after purchasing an additional 498,044 shares during the last quarter. Amundi raised its stake in shares of Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital by 58.8% during the fourth quarter. Amundi now owns 2,898,675 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $85,859,000 after purchasing an additional 1,073,727 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital by 16.2% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,162,923 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $54,073,000 after purchasing an additional 300,785 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.14% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have issued reports on HASI. Bank of America increased their price objective on Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital from $27.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 13th. Mizuho increased their price objective on Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital from $30.00 to $31.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 3rd. TheStreet raised Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 15th. StockNews.com lowered Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 20th. Finally, B. Riley increased their price objective on Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital from $36.00 to $41.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, February 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $31.89.

Shares of NYSE:HASI opened at $26.59 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $3.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.84, a PEG ratio of 1.01 and a beta of 1.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.98, a quick ratio of 19.42 and a current ratio of 19.42. Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital, Inc. has a one year low of $13.22 and a one year high of $29.88. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $25.48 and its 200 day simple moving average is $23.59.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 19th. Investors of record on Friday, April 5th will be issued a dividend of $0.415 per share. This is an increase from Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. This represents a $1.66 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.24%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 4th. Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 123.88%.

Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the investment in energy efficiency, renewable energy, and sustainable infrastructure markets in the United States. The company's portfolio includes equity investments, commercial and government receivables, real estate, and debt securities.

