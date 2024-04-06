Clean Yield Group Has $5.77 Million Stake in SJW Group (NYSE:SJW)

Clean Yield Group grew its holdings in SJW Group (NYSE:SJW – Free Report) by 11.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 88,360 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 9,123 shares during the quarter. SJW Group accounts for approximately 2.4% of Clean Yield Group’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 9th biggest position. Clean Yield Group’s holdings in SJW Group were worth $5,774,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY lifted its position in SJW Group by 9.1% during the fourth quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 1,755 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $142,000 after purchasing an additional 147 shares during the period. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV lifted its position in SJW Group by 3.4% during the fourth quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 5,964 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $390,000 after purchasing an additional 198 shares during the period. Texas Permanent School Fund Corp lifted its position in SJW Group by 0.8% during the third quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund Corp now owns 24,552 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,476,000 after purchasing an additional 202 shares during the period. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System lifted its position in SJW Group by 0.8% during the third quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 28,693 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,725,000 after purchasing an additional 220 shares during the period. Finally, Ensign Peak Advisors Inc lifted its position in SJW Group by 2.3% during the first quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 10,900 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $830,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 84.29% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE SJW opened at $54.49 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24. The company has a market cap of $1.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.41, a PEG ratio of 2.68 and a beta of 0.58. SJW Group has a 12 month low of $53.95 and a 12 month high of $81.86. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $57.56 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $61.28.

SJW Group ( NYSE:SJW Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 21st. The utilities provider reported $0.59 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.60 by ($0.01). SJW Group had a return on equity of 7.10% and a net margin of 12.68%. The business had revenue of $171.34 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $161.23 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.09 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that SJW Group will post 2.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 5th were paid a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 2nd. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.94%. This is an increase from SJW Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.19. SJW Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 59.93%.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on SJW shares. StockNews.com cut shares of SJW Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 27th. Seaport Res Ptn raised SJW Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, February 26th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on SJW Group from $61.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, SJW Group presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $66.00.

SJW Group, through its subsidiaries, provides water utility and other related services in the United States. It operates in Water Utility Services and Real Estate Services segments. The company engages in the production, purchase, storage, purification, distribution, wholesale, and retail sale of water and wastewater services; and supplies groundwater from wells, surface water from watershed run-off and diversion, reclaimed water, and imported water purchased from the Santa Clara Valley Water District.

