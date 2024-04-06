Clean Yield Group Acquires 485 Shares of Utah Medical Products, Inc. (NASDAQ:UTMD)

Clean Yield Group raised its holdings in Utah Medical Products, Inc. (NASDAQ:UTMD – Free Report) by 1.6% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 31,748 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after buying an additional 485 shares during the quarter. Clean Yield Group owned about 0.87% of Utah Medical Products worth $2,674,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in UTMD. FMR LLC boosted its position in shares of Utah Medical Products by 2.0% during the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 389,831 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $33,525,000 after purchasing an additional 7,738 shares in the last quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. bought a new stake in Utah Medical Products in the third quarter worth $1,102,000. WINTON GROUP Ltd bought a new stake in Utah Medical Products in the third quarter worth $319,000. Ranger Investment Management L.P. boosted its holdings in Utah Medical Products by 8.5% in the second quarter. Ranger Investment Management L.P. now owns 78,681 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $7,333,000 after acquiring an additional 6,156 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Brandes Investment Partners LP boosted its holdings in Utah Medical Products by 16.3% in the third quarter. Brandes Investment Partners LP now owns 27,079 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $2,329,000 after acquiring an additional 3,799 shares in the last quarter. 69.60% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Utah Medical Products Stock Up 0.7 %

UTMD opened at $69.06 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $247.93 million, a P/E ratio of 15.11 and a beta of 0.12. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $71.64 and its two-hundred day moving average is $79.16. Utah Medical Products, Inc. has a 52 week low of $68.00 and a 52 week high of $100.59.

Utah Medical Products Announces Dividend

Utah Medical Products ( NASDAQ:UTMD Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 30th. The medical instruments supplier reported $1.18 earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $12.33 million during the quarter. Utah Medical Products had a return on equity of 13.53% and a net margin of 33.12%.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 15th were paid a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 14th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.74%. Utah Medical Products’s payout ratio is currently 26.26%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on UTMD shares. StockNews.com cut Utah Medical Products from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 7th. TheStreet cut Utah Medical Products from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Monday, February 12th.

Utah Medical Products Profile

Utah Medical Products, Inc develops, manufactures, and distributes medical devices for the healthcare industry. The company offers fetal monitoring accessories, vacuum-assisted delivery systems, and other labor and delivery tools; DISPOSA-HOOD infant respiratory hoods; and DELTRAN PLUS blood pressure monitoring systems.

