First Trust Capital Strength ETF (NASDAQ:FTCS) Shares Sold by International Assets Investment Management LLC

International Assets Investment Management LLC trimmed its stake in shares of First Trust Capital Strength ETF (NASDAQ:FTCS – Free Report) by 0.6% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 37,307 shares of the company’s stock after selling 241 shares during the period. First Trust Capital Strength ETF comprises 0.6% of International Assets Investment Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 20th largest position. International Assets Investment Management LLC’s holdings in First Trust Capital Strength ETF were worth $2,986,058,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. CENTRAL TRUST Co acquired a new stake in First Trust Capital Strength ETF during the third quarter worth about $26,000. Anchor Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in First Trust Capital Strength ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $64,000. Wagner Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in First Trust Capital Strength ETF by 467.5% during the first quarter. Wagner Wealth Management LLC now owns 857 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,000 after acquiring an additional 706 shares during the period. Tucker Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in First Trust Capital Strength ETF by 43.6% during the third quarter. Tucker Asset Management LLC now owns 952 shares of the company’s stock worth $70,000 after acquiring an additional 289 shares during the period. Finally, SJS Investment Consulting Inc. acquired a new stake in First Trust Capital Strength ETF during the third quarter worth about $97,000.

Shares of FTCS stock opened at $84.08 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $8.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.66 and a beta of 0.86. The business’s 50 day moving average is $83.56 and its two-hundred day moving average is $79.20. First Trust Capital Strength ETF has a 12-month low of $70.91 and a 12-month high of $85.89.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 22nd were given a dividend of $0.2247 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 21st. This represents a $0.90 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.07%.

First Trust Capital Strength ETF, formerly First Trust Strategic Value Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield (before the Fund’s fees and expenses) of an equity index called the Credit Suisse U.S. Value Index, Powered by HOLT (the Index). The Index is developed, maintained and sponsored by Credit Suisse Securities (USA) LLC and Credit Suisse Group AG (collectively, the Index Provider).

