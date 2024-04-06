International Assets Investment Management LLC Buys New Stake in Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO)

International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor purchased 1,303,439 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $525,810,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P bought a new position in Altria Group during the 1st quarter valued at $25,000. Altshuler Shaham Ltd bought a new position in Altria Group during the 3rd quarter valued at $26,000. Nemes Rush Group LLC boosted its stake in Altria Group by 103.2% during the 3rd quarter. Nemes Rush Group LLC now owns 636 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 323 shares in the last quarter. ZRC Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in Altria Group by 67.6% during the 4th quarter. ZRC Wealth Management LLC now owns 677 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 273 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Legacy Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Altria Group during the 3rd quarter worth $30,000. 57.41% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Altria Group Stock Up 0.3 %

Shares of Altria Group stock opened at $41.64 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $73.43 billion, a PE ratio of 9.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.50 and a beta of 0.65. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $41.74 and a 200-day simple moving average of $41.49. Altria Group, Inc. has a 12 month low of $39.06 and a 12 month high of $48.04.

Altria Group ( NYSE:MO Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 1st. The company reported $1.18 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.17 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $5.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.06 billion. Altria Group had a negative return on equity of 244.55% and a net margin of 33.21%. Altria Group’s revenue was down 1.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.18 earnings per share. Analysts expect that Altria Group, Inc. will post 5.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Altria Group announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock buyback program on Thursday, February 1st that permits the company to buyback $1.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization permits the company to purchase up to 1.4% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are usually an indication that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

Altria Group Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 30th. Investors of record on Monday, March 25th will be issued a dividend of $0.98 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 22nd. This represents a $3.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 9.41%. Altria Group’s dividend payout ratio is 85.78%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

MO has been the subject of several research reports. StockNews.com raised Altria Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday. UBS Group reissued a “sell” rating and set a $36.10 price objective on shares of Altria Group in a research note on Tuesday, January 23rd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reissued a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 price objective on shares of Altria Group in a research note on Monday, March 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $46.82.

About Altria Group

Altria Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells smokeable and oral tobacco products in the United States. The company offers cigarettes primarily under the Marlboro brand; large cigars and pipe tobacco under the Black & Mild brand; moist smokeless tobacco and snus products under the Copenhagen, Skoal, Red Seal, and Husky brands; oral nicotine pouches under the on! brand; and e-vapor products under the NJOY ACE brand.

