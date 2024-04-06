International Assets Investment Management LLC Acquires 2,929,940 Shares of Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA)

International Assets Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA – Free Report) by 43,445.1% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,936,684 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,929,940 shares during the period. International Assets Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Mastercard were worth $1,252,525,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MA. Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL bought a new position in Mastercard during the 1st quarter valued at about $25,000. Hibernia Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in Mastercard during the 3rd quarter valued at about $27,000. LFA Lugano Financial Advisors SA bought a new position in Mastercard during the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Bollard Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Mastercard in the second quarter worth about $29,000. Finally, Barometer Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Mastercard in the third quarter worth about $36,000. 97.28% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE MA opened at $477.09 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $445.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.33, a P/E/G ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 1.08. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $469.88 and a 200 day moving average price of $429.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.06, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a current ratio of 1.17. Mastercard Incorporated has a 52-week low of $355.97 and a 52-week high of $490.00.

Mastercard ( NYSE:MA Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 31st. The credit services provider reported $3.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.08 by $0.10. Mastercard had a net margin of 44.60% and a return on equity of 191.22%. The firm had revenue of $6.55 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.46 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $2.65 earnings per share. Analysts expect that Mastercard Incorporated will post 14.35 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 9th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, April 9th will be paid a $0.66 dividend. This represents a $2.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.55%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, April 8th. Mastercard’s payout ratio is currently 22.32%.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on MA shares. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on shares of Mastercard from $433.00 to $482.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 11th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of Mastercard from $490.00 to $530.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 6th. Evercore ISI boosted their target price on shares of Mastercard from $530.00 to $545.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 26th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their target price on shares of Mastercard from $425.00 to $480.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 12th. Finally, William Blair reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Mastercard in a research note on Wednesday, January 31st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-one have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $481.95.

In other Mastercard news, insider Craig Vosburg sold 8,900 shares of Mastercard stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $430.26, for a total value of $3,829,314.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 46,491 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $20,003,217.66. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other news, insider Craig Vosburg sold 8,900 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $430.26, for a total value of $3,829,314.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 46,491 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $20,003,217.66. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Foundation Mastercard sold 200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $487.25, for a total transaction of $97,450.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 97,543,308 shares in the company, valued at approximately $47,527,976,823. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 50,628 shares of company stock valued at $23,309,067. 0.13% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Mastercard Incorporated, a technology company, provides transaction processing and other payment-related products and services in the United States and internationally. The company offers integrated products and value-added services for account holders, merchants, financial institutions, digital partners, businesses, governments, and other organizations, such as programs that enable issuers to provide consumers with credits to defer payments; payment products and solutions that allow its customers to access funds in deposit and other accounts; prepaid programs services; and commercial credit, debit, and prepaid payment products and solutions.

