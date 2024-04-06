Allworth Financial LP Raises Stock Holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BIV)

Allworth Financial LP boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BIV – Free Report) by 1,069.5% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 115,963 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 106,047 shares during the quarter. Allworth Financial LP’s holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF were worth $8,857,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in BIV. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF by 100,910.0% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 6,776,763 shares of the company’s stock valued at $503,649,000 after acquiring an additional 6,770,054 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $156,701,000. Comerica Bank acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $76,901,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $73,150,000. Finally, Beacon Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF by 6,807.2% during the fourth quarter. Beacon Capital Management Inc. now owns 938,961 shares of the company’s stock valued at $71,718,000 after acquiring an additional 925,367 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:BIV traded down $0.34 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $74.46. The company had a trading volume of 946,413 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,327,261. Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $70.43 and a twelve month high of $77.68. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $75.17 and its 200-day simple moving average is $74.23.

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF Increases Dividend

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF Company Profile

The business also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 4th. Investors of record on Tuesday, April 2nd were issued a $0.2337 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, April 1st. This is a boost from Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF’s previous dividend of $0.22.

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted bond index with an intermediate-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing strategy designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 5-10 Year Government/Credit Bond Index (the Index).

