Allworth Financial LP Sells 3,160 Shares of Innovator U.S. Small Cap Power Buffer ETF – July (BATS:KJUL)

Allworth Financial LP reduced its position in shares of Innovator U.S. Small Cap Power Buffer ETF – July (BATS:KJUL – Free Report) by 1.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 299,348 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,160 shares during the quarter. Allworth Financial LP owned about 4.75% of Innovator U.S. Small Cap Power Buffer ETF – July worth $8,107,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in KJUL. UBS Group AG bought a new stake in shares of Innovator U.S. Small Cap Power Buffer ETF – July during the 4th quarter worth approximately $97,000. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in Innovator U.S. Small Cap Power Buffer ETF – July by 95.9% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,254 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 614 shares during the period. Cerity Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Innovator U.S. Small Cap Power Buffer ETF – July during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,013,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Innovator U.S. Small Cap Power Buffer ETF – July by 19.3% during the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 16,119 shares of the company’s stock valued at $399,000 after buying an additional 2,605 shares during the last quarter. Finally, OLD Mission Capital LLC boosted its position in Innovator U.S. Small Cap Power Buffer ETF – July by 136.4% in the first quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC now owns 9,665 shares of the company’s stock worth $239,000 after purchasing an additional 5,576 shares during the last quarter.

Get Innovator U.S. Small Cap Power Buffer ETF - July alerts:

Innovator U.S. Small Cap Power Buffer ETF – July Trading Up 0.3 %

KJUL stock traded up $0.09 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $27.64. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,620 shares. The company’s 50-day moving average is $27.30 and its 200-day moving average is $26.17.

Innovator U.S. Small Cap Power Buffer ETF – July Company Profile

The Innovator Russell 2000 Power Buffer ETF – July (KJUL) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Russell 2000 index. The fund aims for specific buffered losses and capped gains on the Russell 2000 over a specific holdings period. The actively-managed fund holds options and collateral. KJUL was launched on Jul 1, 2020 and is managed by Innovator.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Innovator U.S. Small Cap Power Buffer ETF - July Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Innovator U.S. Small Cap Power Buffer ETF - July and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.