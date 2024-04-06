Allworth Financial LP Has $7 Million Stock Holdings in W. P. Carey Inc. (NYSE:WPC)

Allworth Financial LP decreased its holdings in W. P. Carey Inc. (NYSE:WPC – Free Report) by 5.0% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 108,050 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 5,680 shares during the period. Allworth Financial LP’s holdings in W. P. Carey were worth $7,003,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Sowell Financial Services LLC increased its stake in shares of W. P. Carey by 13.0% in the 4th quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 38,333 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,517,000 after purchasing an additional 4,424 shares during the last quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors bought a new stake in W. P. Carey during the 4th quarter worth $666,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC grew its position in W. P. Carey by 6,411.6% during the 4th quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 410,101 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $26,579,000 after acquiring an additional 403,803 shares during the last quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. grew its position in W. P. Carey by 4.8% during the 4th quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. now owns 475,854 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $31,254,000 after acquiring an additional 21,678 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Arizona State Retirement System grew its position in W. P. Carey by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 58,795 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,811,000 after acquiring an additional 439 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 73.73% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

WPC has been the topic of several recent research reports. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on W. P. Carey from $66.00 to $61.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 20th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on W. P. Carey in a research note on Thursday, January 4th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Barclays assumed coverage on W. P. Carey in a research note on Wednesday, March 27th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $40.00 price target on the stock. Raymond James downgraded W. P. Carey from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, February 12th. Finally, Scotiabank decreased their price objective on W. P. Carey from $62.00 to $60.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 4th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, W. P. Carey presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $63.36.

W. P. Carey Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:WPC traded up $0.17 on Friday, hitting $55.27. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 756,601 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,237,689. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $57.27 and a 200 day simple moving average of $58.82. W. P. Carey Inc. has a 1 year low of $51.36 and a 1 year high of $75.13. The company has a market capitalization of $12.09 billion, a PE ratio of 16.75, a PEG ratio of 0.44 and a beta of 0.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 0.62 and a quick ratio of 0.62.

W. P. Carey (NYSE:WPC – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 9th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.66 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.52 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $410.38 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $413.04 million. W. P. Carey had a return on equity of 7.78% and a net margin of 40.68%. W. P. Carey’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.29 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that W. P. Carey Inc. will post 4.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

W. P. Carey Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 28th will be given a dividend of $0.865 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 27th. This is a positive change from W. P. Carey’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.86. This represents a $3.46 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.26%. W. P. Carey’s payout ratio is currently 104.85%.

W. P. Carey Profile

W. P. Carey ranks among the largest net lease REITs with a well-diversified portfolio of high-quality, operationally critical commercial real estate, which includes 1,424 net lease properties covering approximately 173 million square feet and a portfolio of 89 self-storage operating properties as of December 31, 2023.

