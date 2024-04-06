Allworth Financial LP Purchases 140 Shares of Vanguard Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VV)

Allworth Financial LP raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VV – Free Report) by 0.5% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 30,546 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 140 shares during the period. Allworth Financial LP’s holdings in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF were worth $6,664,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Strategic Wealth Investment Group LLC boosted its position in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF by 4.9% during the fourth quarter. Strategic Wealth Investment Group LLC now owns 1,075 shares of the company’s stock valued at $235,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the period. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Large-Cap ETF by 3.1% during the third quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 1,975 shares of the company’s stock worth $386,000 after purchasing an additional 59 shares during the period. Blair William & Co. IL boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Large-Cap ETF by 1.2% during the third quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 4,924 shares of the company’s stock worth $964,000 after purchasing an additional 59 shares during the period. Bartlett & CO. Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Large-Cap ETF by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. Bartlett & CO. Wealth Management LLC now owns 9,178 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,011,000 after purchasing an additional 62 shares during the period. Finally, Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Large-Cap ETF by 0.8% during the third quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 7,987 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,563,000 after purchasing an additional 64 shares during the period.

Get Vanguard Large-Cap ETF alerts:

Vanguard Large-Cap ETF Stock Up 1.0 %

Shares of Vanguard Large-Cap ETF stock traded up $2.44 during trading on Friday, reaching $238.00. 228,986 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 273,618. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $233.38 and its 200 day moving average is $216.23. The firm has a market cap of $32.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.00 and a beta of 1.01. Vanguard Large-Cap ETF has a 1 year low of $184.13 and a 1 year high of $241.38.

Vanguard Large-Cap ETF Profile

Vanguard Large-Cap Index Fund (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a benchmark index that measures the investment return of large-capitalization stocks. The Fund employs a passive management investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market 750 Index, a diversified index predominantly made up of stocks of large United States companies.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VV – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Large-Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Large-Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.