Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF (NASDAQ:VGIT) Shares Sold by Allworth Financial LP

Allworth Financial LP decreased its stake in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF (NASDAQ:VGIT – Free Report) by 27.5% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 103,242 shares of the company’s stock after selling 39,229 shares during the quarter. Allworth Financial LP’s holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF were worth $6,124,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of VGIT. Proffitt & Goodson Inc. boosted its position in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF by 4.9% during the fourth quarter. Proffitt & Goodson Inc. now owns 689,286 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,888,000 after acquiring an additional 32,510 shares during the last quarter. Nilsine Partners LLC boosted its position in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF by 12.3% during the fourth quarter. Nilsine Partners LLC now owns 66,873 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,967,000 after acquiring an additional 7,316 shares during the last quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors acquired a new position in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $462,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC boosted its position in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF by 478.8% during the fourth quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 39,151 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,322,000 after acquiring an additional 32,387 shares during the last quarter. Finally, DB Fitzpatrick & Co Inc acquired a new position in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $4,524,000.

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF Stock Performance

NASDAQ:VGIT traded down $0.30 on Friday, hitting $57.90. The stock had a trading volume of 1,775,022 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,189,669. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $58.47 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $58.11. Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF has a 1-year low of $56.07 and a 1-year high of $60.94.

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF Increases Dividend

About Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF

The company also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 4th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, April 2nd were issued a $0.1762 dividend. This is a positive change from Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF’s previous dividend of $0.15. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, April 1st.

Vanguard Intermediate Term Government Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted government bond index with an intermediate-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S.

