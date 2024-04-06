Allworth Financial LP Buys 1,413 Shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:RSP)

Allworth Financial LP lifted its stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:RSP – Free Report) by 4.0% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 36,482 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,413 shares during the quarter. Allworth Financial LP’s holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF were worth $5,757,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of RSP. Castle Rock Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. Castle Rock Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,964 shares of the company’s stock valued at $926,000 after buying an additional 70 shares during the last quarter. Long Run Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 3.8% during the fourth quarter. Long Run Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,929 shares of the company’s stock valued at $304,000 after buying an additional 70 shares during the last quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 8,672 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,104,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares in the last quarter. Sfmg LLC increased its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 2.7% in the 3rd quarter. Sfmg LLC now owns 2,896 shares of the company’s stock worth $410,000 after purchasing an additional 76 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lodestone Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 3.8% in the 3rd quarter. Lodestone Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,161 shares of the company’s stock worth $306,000 after purchasing an additional 79 shares in the last quarter.

Get Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF alerts:

Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF Stock Up 0.6 %

Shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF stock traded up $0.99 on Friday, reaching $166.39. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 5,696,688 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,344,295. Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF has a 52 week low of $133.34 and a 52 week high of $169.80. The company has a market capitalization of $47.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.13 and a beta of 1.05. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $162.95 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $152.88.

Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF Profile

Guggenheim S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF, formerly Rydex S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF, seeks to replicate as closely as possible, the daily performance of the S&P 500 Equal Weight Index (the Index). The Index is a capitalization-weighted index covering 500 industrial, utility, transportation and financial companies of the United States markets (mostly NYSE Euronext issues).

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.