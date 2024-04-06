Allworth Financial LP Sells 11,152 Shares of Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Value ETF (BATS:NULV)

Allworth Financial LP lessened its stake in shares of Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Value ETF (BATS:NULV – Free Report) by 6.8% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 152,328 shares of the company’s stock after selling 11,152 shares during the period. Allworth Financial LP’s holdings in Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Value ETF were worth $5,470,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of NULV. TIAA FSB lifted its position in shares of Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Value ETF by 10.8% in the fourth quarter. TIAA FSB now owns 4,696,206 shares of the company’s stock valued at $160,798,000 after acquiring an additional 458,155 shares in the last quarter. TIAA Trust National Association purchased a new position in shares of Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Value ETF in the third quarter valued at about $123,701,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in shares of Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Value ETF by 45.7% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,637,982 shares of the company’s stock valued at $89,877,000 after acquiring an additional 827,324 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Value ETF by 8.6% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,180,832 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,432,000 after acquiring an additional 93,761 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Thrivent Financial for Lutherans lifted its position in shares of Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Value ETF by 14.7% in the first quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 1,069,258 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,093,000 after acquiring an additional 136,891 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Value ETF stock traded up $0.25 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $38.21. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 73,692 shares. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $37.24 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $35.47. Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Value ETF has a 12-month low of $25.49 and a 12-month high of $30.70. The company has a market cap of $1.69 billion, a PE ratio of 13.72 and a beta of 0.92.

The Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Value ETF (NULV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI TIAA ESG USA Large Cap Value index. The fund tracks an index of US large-cap value stocks that score highly on environmental, social, and governance (ESG) criteria. The fund is weighted using a multi-factor optimizer.

