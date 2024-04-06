Boeing (NYSE:BA) Shares Up 1.1%

The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA – Get Free Report) shares shot up 1.1% during trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $187.69 and last traded at $186.93. 1,582,514 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 84% from the average session volume of 10,046,853 shares. The stock had previously closed at $184.92.

A number of research firms have recently commented on BA. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on shares of Boeing from $285.00 to $260.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 1st. Northcoast Research lowered shares of Boeing from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, February 23rd. UBS Group reduced their price target on shares of Boeing from $275.00 to $250.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 21st. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on shares of Boeing from $225.00 to $215.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 1st. Finally, Susquehanna cut their target price on shares of Boeing from $265.00 to $230.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 21st. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $241.53.

The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $197.40 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $208.81.

Boeing (NYSE:BA – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 31st. The aircraft producer reported ($0.47) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.72) by $0.25. The business had revenue of $22.02 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $21.14 billion. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($1.75) earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that The Boeing Company will post 1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of BA. Bollard Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Boeing by 10.6% in the 2nd quarter. Bollard Group LLC now owns 469 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $99,000 after buying an additional 45 shares in the last quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont lifted its holdings in shares of Boeing by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont now owns 4,389 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $841,000 after acquiring an additional 45 shares during the last quarter. Benchmark Financial Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Boeing by 2.7% in the 4th quarter. Benchmark Financial Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,785 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $465,000 after acquiring an additional 47 shares during the last quarter. Waverly Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Boeing by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. Waverly Advisors LLC now owns 8,015 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $1,527,000 after acquiring an additional 49 shares during the last quarter. Finally, WealthPlan Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Boeing by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. WealthPlan Investment Management LLC now owns 4,716 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $1,229,000 after acquiring an additional 49 shares during the last quarter. 64.82% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

The Boeing Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, sells, services, and supports commercial jetliners, military aircraft, satellites, missile defense, human space flight and launch systems, and services worldwide. The company operates through Commercial Airplanes; Defense, Space & Security; and Global Services segments.

