Alibaba Group (NYSE:BABA) Stock Price Up 0.4%

Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA – Get Free Report) was up 0.4% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $73.23 and last traded at $72.75. Approximately 3,956,304 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 79% from the average daily volume of 18,716,686 shares. The stock had previously closed at $72.44.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on BABA shares. Mizuho reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $95.00 target price on shares of Alibaba Group in a research note on Wednesday, March 27th. StockNews.com upgraded Alibaba Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 27th. Susquehanna cut their price target on Alibaba Group from $150.00 to $135.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 8th. Barclays cut their price target on Alibaba Group from $138.00 to $109.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 12th. Finally, Robert W. Baird cut their price target on Alibaba Group from $95.00 to $90.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 19th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $115.44.

The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $73.52 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $76.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 1.80 and a quick ratio of 1.80. The company has a market cap of $181.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.22 and a beta of 0.46.

Alibaba Group (NYSE:BABA – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 7th. The specialty retailer reported $18.97 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $19.12 by ($0.15). Alibaba Group had a return on equity of 12.65% and a net margin of 10.75%. The business had revenue of $260.35 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $260.26 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.44 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that Alibaba Group Holding Limited will post 7.97 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Sanders Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of Alibaba Group by 322.7% in the third quarter. Sanders Capital LLC now owns 15,029,238 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $1,303,636,000 after buying an additional 11,473,618 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Alibaba Group in the fourth quarter valued at $329,367,000. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Alibaba Group by 108,264.6% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,711,488 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $326,945,000 after buying an additional 3,708,063 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. raised its stake in shares of Alibaba Group by 461.2% in the third quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 4,215,884 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $365,686,000 after buying an additional 3,464,723 shares during the period. Finally, Blue Pool Management Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Alibaba Group in the fourth quarter valued at $151,726,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 13.47% of the company’s stock.

Alibaba Group Holding Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides technology infrastructure and marketing reach to help merchants, brands, retailers, and other businesses to engage with their users and customers in the People's Republic of China and internationally. The company operates through seven segments: China Commerce, International Commerce, Local Consumer Services, Cainiao, Cloud, Digital Media and Entertainment, and Innovation Initiatives and Others.

