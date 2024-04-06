SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYG) Shares Purchased by Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC

Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYG – Free Report) by 4.0% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 192,081 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 7,382 shares during the period. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF were worth $12,497,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF during the second quarter worth about $25,000. Indiana Trust & Investment Management CO acquired a new stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF during the third quarter worth about $28,000. Headinvest LLC acquired a new stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF during the third quarter worth about $29,000. Hollencrest Capital Management acquired a new stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF during the first quarter worth about $28,000. Finally, Retirement Group LLC acquired a new stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $27,000.

SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF Trading Up 1.5 %

SPYG traded up $1.11 on Friday, hitting $73.03. 1,980,498 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,013,347. The firm has a market cap of $21.57 billion, a PE ratio of 20.70 and a beta of 1.05. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF has a twelve month low of $54.67 and a twelve month high of $74.10. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $71.31 and a two-hundred day moving average of $65.43.

About SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF

SPDR S&P 500 Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Dow Jones Large Cap Growth ETF, focuses to provide investment results, which correspond to the total return performance of an index tracks the performance of exchange traded the equity securities. The SPDR S&P 500 Growth ETF matches the returns and characteristics of the S&P 500 Growth Index (the Index).

