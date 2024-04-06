Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC Cuts Position in SPDR Bloomberg Barclays Investment Grade Floating Rate ETF (NYSEARCA:FLRN)

Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC lessened its position in shares of SPDR Bloomberg Barclays Investment Grade Floating Rate ETF (NYSEARCA:FLRN – Free Report) by 1.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 295,723 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,520 shares during the quarter. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC owned about 0.37% of SPDR Bloomberg Barclays Investment Grade Floating Rate ETF worth $9,046,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in FLRN. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC purchased a new position in shares of SPDR Bloomberg Barclays Investment Grade Floating Rate ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $43,000. Sunbelt Securities Inc. purchased a new position in shares of SPDR Bloomberg Barclays Investment Grade Floating Rate ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $55,000. Fairfield Bush & CO. purchased a new position in shares of SPDR Bloomberg Barclays Investment Grade Floating Rate ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $70,000. Worth Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in SPDR Bloomberg Barclays Investment Grade Floating Rate ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $100,000. Finally, Retirement Group LLC boosted its holdings in SPDR Bloomberg Barclays Investment Grade Floating Rate ETF by 186.7% during the 4th quarter. Retirement Group LLC now owns 3,672 shares of the company’s stock valued at $112,000 after acquiring an additional 2,391 shares during the period.

FLRN traded up $0.01 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $30.73. 315,052 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 613,633. SPDR Bloomberg Barclays Investment Grade Floating Rate ETF has a 52-week low of $30.29 and a 52-week high of $30.86. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $30.74 and a 200 day moving average price of $30.67.

The SPDR Bloomberg Investment Grade Floating Rate ETF (FLRN) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks an index of USD-denominated, investment-grade floating rate notes. Securities must have between 1 month and 5 years until maturity. FLRN was launched on Nov 30, 2011 and is managed by State Street.

