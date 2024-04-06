Allworth Financial LP Sells 5,585 Shares of Dimensional International Value ETF (NYSEARCA:DFIV)

Allworth Financial LP lessened its position in shares of Dimensional International Value ETF (NYSEARCA:DFIV – Free Report) by 4.1% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 132,294 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,585 shares during the period. Allworth Financial LP’s holdings in Dimensional International Value ETF were worth $4,546,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Evergreen Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Dimensional International Value ETF by 3.1% during the 3rd quarter. Evergreen Capital Management LLC now owns 10,474 shares of the company’s stock valued at $342,000 after purchasing an additional 315 shares in the last quarter. Applied Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Dimensional International Value ETF by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter. Applied Capital LLC now owns 37,510 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,224,000 after acquiring an additional 321 shares during the last quarter. Schwarz Dygos Wheeler Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Dimensional International Value ETF by 5.2% in the 3rd quarter. Schwarz Dygos Wheeler Investment Advisors LLC now owns 7,386 shares of the company’s stock valued at $241,000 after acquiring an additional 365 shares during the last quarter. Certified Advisory Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Dimensional International Value ETF by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. Certified Advisory Corp now owns 34,466 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,048,000 after acquiring an additional 391 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Private Portfolio Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Dimensional International Value ETF by 6.1% in the 2nd quarter. Private Portfolio Partners LLC now owns 7,740 shares of the company’s stock valued at $254,000 after acquiring an additional 445 shares during the last quarter.

Dimensional International Value ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA DFIV traded up $0.12 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $36.93. 1,314,080 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 676,909. The business’s 50 day moving average is $35.19 and its 200-day moving average is $33.73. Dimensional International Value ETF has a 1 year low of $30.80 and a 1 year high of $37.30. The company has a market capitalization of $6.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.34 and a beta of 0.79.

Dimensional International Value ETF Company Profile

The Dimensional International Value ETF (DFIV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI World ex USA (net div.) index. The fund is an actively managed fund that provides exposure to large value stocks from developed markets while minimizing federal taxes on performance returns. DFIV was launched on Apr 16, 1999 and is managed by Dimensional.

