Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC Invests $10.07 Million in Broadstone Net Lease, Inc. (NYSE:BNL)

Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Broadstone Net Lease, Inc. (NYSE:BNL – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund acquired 585,032 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,074,000.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of BNL. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Broadstone Net Lease during the 4th quarter worth $28,358,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Broadstone Net Lease by 8.7% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 17,809,717 shares of the company’s stock worth $274,982,000 after purchasing an additional 1,423,529 shares during the last quarter. Aew Capital Management L P lifted its position in shares of Broadstone Net Lease by 143.0% during the 3rd quarter. Aew Capital Management L P now owns 2,050,890 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,328,000 after purchasing an additional 1,206,830 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of Broadstone Net Lease by 16.8% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 7,430,232 shares of the company’s stock worth $163,754,000 after purchasing an additional 1,067,308 shares during the last quarter. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Broadstone Net Lease during the 3rd quarter worth $11,016,000. 89.07% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at Broadstone Net Lease

In related news, CFO Kevin Fennell purchased 4,000 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction on Monday, February 26th. The shares were bought at an average price of $14.63 per share, for a total transaction of $58,520.00. Following the acquisition, the chief financial officer now directly owns 63,556 shares in the company, valued at $929,824.28. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Michael A. Coke bought 10,000 shares of the business's stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 26th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $14.67 per share, for a total transaction of $146,700.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 34,817 shares in the company, valued at approximately $510,765.39. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.62% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Broadstone Net Lease Trading Up 1.2 %

Broadstone Net Lease Announces Dividend

Shares of BNL traded up $0.18 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $15.06. The company had a trading volume of 768,222 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,674,669. The stock has a market cap of $2.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.35 and a beta of 1.09. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $15.31 and a 200-day simple moving average of $15.56. Broadstone Net Lease, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $13.68 and a fifty-two week high of $17.59.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 29th will be issued a $0.285 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 27th. This represents a $1.14 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.57%. Broadstone Net Lease’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 139.03%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

BNL has been the subject of a number of research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Broadstone Net Lease from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $19.00 price target for the company in a research report on Monday, December 18th. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Broadstone Net Lease in a research note on Thursday, March 7th. They set a “sell” rating and a $14.00 price target on the stock. Truist Financial dropped their price target on shares of Broadstone Net Lease from $18.00 to $17.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 27th. Finally, TheStreet lowered shares of Broadstone Net Lease from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $16.75.

Broadstone Net Lease Profile

BNL is an industrial-focused, diversified net lease REIT that acquires, owns, and manages primarily single-tenant commercial real estate properties that are net leased on a long-term basis to a diversified group of tenants. Utilizing an investment strategy underpinned by strong fundamental credit analysis and prudent real estate underwriting, as of September 30, 2023, BNL's diversified portfolio consisted of 800 individual net leased commercial properties with 793 properties located in 44 U.S.

