Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC Has $8.11 Million Stock Holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO)

Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO – Free Report) by 9.7% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 34,847 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,093 shares during the period. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF were worth $8,107,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Dfpg Investments LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 1.5% in the fourth quarter. Dfpg Investments LLC now owns 2,909 shares of the company’s stock worth $662,000 after purchasing an additional 44 shares during the period. StrategIQ Financial Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 1.3% during the fourth quarter. StrategIQ Financial Group LLC now owns 3,764 shares of the company’s stock worth $876,000 after acquiring an additional 49 shares during the period. Global Trust Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 7.4% during the third quarter. Global Trust Asset Management LLC now owns 728 shares of the company’s stock worth $152,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the period. Diligent Investors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 2.1% during the third quarter. Diligent Investors LLC now owns 2,455 shares of the company’s stock worth $511,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the period. Finally, Westside Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 5.6% during the third quarter. Westside Investment Management Inc. now owns 936 shares of the company’s stock worth $195,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the period.

Get Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF alerts:

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF Trading Up 0.9 %

Shares of VO traded up $2.13 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $245.90. The stock had a trading volume of 685,503 shares, compared to its average volume of 656,125. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $240.15 and a 200-day simple moving average of $224.97. Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF has a one year low of $194.79 and a one year high of $250.41. The firm has a market cap of $61.03 billion, a PE ratio of 17.60 and a beta of 1.08.

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF is an exchange-traded fund. Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund seeks to track the performance of the MSCI US Mid Cap 450 Index representing medium-size United States firms. The portfolio holds all stocks in the same capitalization weighting as the index. The Vanguard Group, Inc, through its Quantitative Equity Group, serves as the investment advisor of the Fund.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.