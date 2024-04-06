Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC Cuts Stock Position in iShares Select Dividend ETF (NASDAQ:DVY)

Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC lessened its stake in iShares Select Dividend ETF (NASDAQ:DVY – Free Report) by 38.8% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 78,931 shares of the company’s stock after selling 49,951 shares during the quarter. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Select Dividend ETF were worth $9,252,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC grew its stake in iShares Select Dividend ETF by 1.2% in the first quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 6,854 shares of the company’s stock valued at $878,000 after purchasing an additional 81 shares during the last quarter. Halbert Hargrove Global Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF by 2.1% during the fourth quarter. Halbert Hargrove Global Advisors LLC now owns 4,376 shares of the company’s stock worth $513,000 after acquiring an additional 88 shares during the last quarter. Financial Advocates Investment Management grew its stake in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. Financial Advocates Investment Management now owns 14,216 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,714,000 after acquiring an additional 93 shares during the last quarter. JNBA Financial Advisors grew its stake in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF by 26.6% during the third quarter. JNBA Financial Advisors now owns 448 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after acquiring an additional 94 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sunbelt Securities Inc. grew its stake in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF by 0.6% during the third quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. now owns 16,069 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,730,000 after acquiring an additional 96 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 46.08% of the company’s stock.

Shares of DVY stock traded up $0.12 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $120.99. 402,344 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 583,214. iShares Select Dividend ETF has a 1 year low of $102.66 and a 1 year high of $123.43. The stock has a market cap of $18.61 billion, a PE ratio of 11.69 and a beta of 0.87. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $117.89 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $113.70.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 22nd were paid a dividend of $0.9976 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 21st. This represents a $3.99 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.30%.

iShares Select Dividend ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones Select Dividend Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Select Dividend Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of a selected group of equity securities issued by companies that have provided relatively high dividend yields on a consistent basis over time.

