Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC Sells 5,158 Shares of JPMorgan International Bond Opportunities ETF (BATS:JPIB)

Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC reduced its position in JPMorgan International Bond Opportunities ETF (BATS:JPIB – Free Report) by 3.2% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 154,894 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,158 shares during the quarter. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in JPMorgan International Bond Opportunities ETF were worth $7,402,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. UBS Group AG increased its position in shares of JPMorgan International Bond Opportunities ETF by 1,090.6% during the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 631 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 578 shares during the period. Comerica Bank bought a new stake in shares of JPMorgan International Bond Opportunities ETF during the third quarter valued at about $48,000. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new stake in shares of JPMorgan International Bond Opportunities ETF during the first quarter valued at about $72,000. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its position in shares of JPMorgan International Bond Opportunities ETF by 8,580.0% during the third quarter. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,736 shares of the company’s stock valued at $79,000 after buying an additional 1,716 shares during the period. Finally, DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main bought a new stake in shares of JPMorgan International Bond Opportunities ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $81,000.

Shares of BATS JPIB traded down $0.05 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $47.32. 28,222 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged. The stock has a market capitalization of $359.63 million, a P/E ratio of 9.91 and a beta of 0.23. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $47.53 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $46.77.

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 4th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, April 2nd were issued a dividend of $0.1925 per share. This is a positive change from JPMorgan International Bond Opportunities ETF’s previous dividend of $0.19. The ex-dividend date was Monday, April 1st.

The JPMorgan International Bond Opportunities ETF (JPIB) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Bloomberg U.S. Universal Bond index. The fund provides total return through the active management of a broad based, broad maturity bond portfolio reaching sectors in both developed and emerging markets around the world outside of the US.

