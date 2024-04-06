iShares Currency Hedged MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF (NYSEARCA:HAWX) Shares Bought by Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC

Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in iShares Currency Hedged MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF (NYSEARCA:HAWX – Free Report) by 5.1% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 253,050 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 12,329 shares during the period. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC owned about 4.05% of iShares Currency Hedged MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF worth $7,333,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Separately, Sunbelt Securities Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Currency Hedged MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF by 99.3% in the third quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. now owns 19,161 shares of the company’s stock worth $530,000 after buying an additional 9,547 shares during the period.

Shares of HAWX traded up $0.12 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $31.22. The stock had a trading volume of 12,122 shares, compared to its average volume of 17,528. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $30.38 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $28.95. The firm has a market cap of $195.15 million, a P/E ratio of 13.15 and a beta of 0.68. iShares Currency Hedged MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF has a fifty-two week low of $26.53 and a fifty-two week high of $31.55.

The iShares Currency Hedged MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF (HAWX) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund tracks an index of global large- and mid-cap stocks outside the US, hedged against movements in the underlying currencies for US investors. HAWX was launched on Jun 29, 2015 and is managed by BlackRock.

