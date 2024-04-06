A-Mark Precious Metals, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMRK) Plans Quarterly Dividend of $0.20

A-Mark Precious Metals, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMRK – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Friday, April 5th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, April 16th will be paid a dividend of 0.20 per share on Monday, April 29th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.44%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, April 15th.

A-Mark Precious Metals has a payout ratio of 15.6% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings.

A-Mark Precious Metals Stock Performance

Shares of AMRK opened at $32.73 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $27.67 and its two-hundred day moving average is $28.32. A-Mark Precious Metals has a 52-week low of $23.14 and a 52-week high of $42.11. The firm has a market cap of $747.88 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.26 and a beta of 0.02. The company has a quick ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 1.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A-Mark Precious Metals ( NASDAQ:AMRK Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 6th. The company reported $0.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.23 by ($0.33). A-Mark Precious Metals had a net margin of 1.10% and a return on equity of 26.90%. The business had revenue of $2.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.25 billion. Analysts forecast that A-Mark Precious Metals will post 4.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on AMRK. DA Davidson reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $42.00 price target on shares of A-Mark Precious Metals in a report on Monday, March 4th. B. Riley lowered their price target on A-Mark Precious Metals from $41.00 to $33.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 21st. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded A-Mark Precious Metals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday.

Insider Activity

In other news, CEO Gregory N. Roberts sold 8,696 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.30, for a total value of $220,008.80. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 28,202 shares in the company, valued at approximately $713,510.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, CEO Gregory N. Roberts sold 8,696 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.30, for a total transaction of $220,008.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 28,202 shares in the company, valued at approximately $713,510.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Michael R. Wittmeyer sold 22,558 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.29, for a total value of $593,049.82. Following the transaction, the director now owns 408,225 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,732,235.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 53,637 shares of company stock worth $1,396,360. 23.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AMRK. Wellington Management Group LLP bought a new position in A-Mark Precious Metals during the 1st quarter worth $19,975,000. State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of A-Mark Precious Metals by 115.0% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 358,999 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,578,000 after purchasing an additional 192,046 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its stake in shares of A-Mark Precious Metals by 156.4% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 308,384 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,945,000 after purchasing an additional 188,092 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of A-Mark Precious Metals by 41.1% in the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 541,611 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,275,000 after purchasing an additional 157,750 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of A-Mark Precious Metals by 18.5% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 903,707 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,314,000 after purchasing an additional 141,394 shares in the last quarter. 75.25% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A-Mark Precious Metals Company Profile

A-Mark Precious Metals, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a precious metals trading company. It operates through three segments: Wholesale Sales & Ancillary Services, Direct-to-Consumer, and Secured Lending. The Wholesale Sales & Ancillary Services segment sells gold, silver, platinum, and palladium in the form of bars, plates, powders, wafers, grains, ingots, and coins.

