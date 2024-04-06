Canoe EIT Income Fund (OTCMKTS:ENDTF) Hits New 1-Year High at $10.21

Canoe EIT Income Fund (OTCMKTS:ENDTF – Get Free Report)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high on Thursday . The company traded as high as C$10.21 and last traded at C$10.21, with a volume of 5300 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at C$10.06.

Canoe EIT Income Fund Stock Performance

The company has a current ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 29.91. The business’s 50-day moving average is C$9.89 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$9.57. The firm has a market cap of C$1.22 billion and a P/E ratio of 2.90.

Canoe EIT Income Fund Cuts Dividend

The company also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 22nd will be paid a dividend of $0.0737 per share. This represents a yield of 8.8%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 21st. Canoe EIT Income Fund’s payout ratio is 17.05%.

Canoe EIT Income Fund Company Profile

Canoe EIT Income Fund is a closed-ended balanced fund launched and managed by Canoe Financial LP. It is co-managed by Haber Trilix Advisors, LP. The fund invests in the public equity and fixed income markets of Canada and the United States. Its equity portion seeks to invest in the stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.

