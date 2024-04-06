Fusion Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:FUSN) Hits New 12-Month High at $21.55

Fusion Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:FUSN – Get Free Report)’s share price hit a new 52-week high during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $21.55 and last traded at $21.43, with a volume of 1171459 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $21.34.
Several equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Jefferies Financial Group restated a “hold” rating and set a $21.00 target price (up previously from $10.00) on shares of Fusion Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Tuesday, March 19th. B. Riley lowered Fusion Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their target price for the company from $13.00 to $23.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 20th. Wedbush lowered Fusion Pharmaceuticals from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $24.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, March 19th. Brookline Capital Management downgraded Fusion Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 19th. Finally, Bloom Burton downgraded Fusion Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 20th. Twelve investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $20.25.
Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Signaturefd LLC grew its position in shares of Fusion Pharmaceuticals by 883.0% in the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 2,949 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 2,649 shares in the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its position in shares of Fusion Pharmaceuticals by 2,064.0% in the fourth quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 3,008 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 2,869 shares in the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund purchased a new position in shares of Fusion Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter valued at $64,000. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Fusion Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter valued at $80,000. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Fusion Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter valued at $110,000. 72.85% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Fusion Pharmaceuticals Inc, a clinical-stage oncology company, focuses on developing radiopharmaceuticals as precision medicines in Canada and the United States. The company's lead product candidates include FPI-2265 that is in Phase 2 clinical trial to treat prostate-specific membrane antigens; and FPI-1434 that is in Phase 1 clinical trial as a monotherapy in patients with solid tumors expressing that target insulin-like growth factor 1 receptor.
