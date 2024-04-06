Albemarle (NYSE:ALB) Stock Price Down 5.6%

Shares of Albemarle Co. (NYSE:ALB – Get Free Report) dropped 5.6% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $121.57 and last traded at $121.70. Approximately 1,795,871 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 47% from the average daily volume of 3,386,367 shares. The stock had previously closed at $128.87.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms have weighed in on ALB. Loop Capital dropped their price objective on shares of Albemarle from $168.00 to $162.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 15th. Bank of America upgraded shares of Albemarle from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $154.00 to $149.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 12th. Vertical Research downgraded shares of Albemarle from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $145.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Friday, March 8th. Citigroup downgraded shares of Albemarle from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $175.00 to $120.00 in a research report on Friday, February 9th. Finally, TD Cowen downgraded shares of Albemarle from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $220.00 to $130.00 in a report on Monday, January 29th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $176.70.

Albemarle Stock Up 1.9 %

The firm has a market cap of $14.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.26, a PEG ratio of 2.40 and a beta of 1.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 1.47. The business’s 50-day moving average is $121.88 and its 200-day moving average is $132.77.

Albemarle (NYSE:ALB – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 15th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.99 by $0.86. Albemarle had a net margin of 16.36% and a return on equity of 26.62%. The business had revenue of $2.36 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.18 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $8.62 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 10.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that Albemarle Co. will post 3.15 EPS for the current year.

Albemarle Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 15th were issued a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.30%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 14th. Albemarle’s dividend payout ratio is currently 11.99%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Albemarle

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ALB. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Albemarle by 124,405.7% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 104,510,053 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $22,664,050,000 after acquiring an additional 104,426,113 shares during the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors grew its holdings in Albemarle by 128.5% during the 4th quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 7,076,357 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $1,022,420,000 after acquiring an additional 3,979,885 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Albemarle during the 4th quarter worth about $377,341,000. Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Albemarle by 47.4% in the 4th quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 5,185,734 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $749,235,000 after purchasing an additional 1,667,164 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Capital International Investors boosted its stake in shares of Albemarle by 31.7% in the 4th quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 5,800,219 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $838,025,000 after purchasing an additional 1,396,624 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 92.87% of the company’s stock.

About Albemarle

Albemarle Corporation develops, manufactures, and markets engineered specialty chemicals worldwide. It operates through three segments: Energy Storage, Specialties and Ketjen. The Energy Storage segment offers lithium compounds, including lithium carbonate, lithium hydroxide, and lithium chloride; technical services for the handling and use of reactive lithium products; and lithium-containing by-products recycling services.

Featured Stories

