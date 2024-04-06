Old National Bancorp (NASDAQ:ONB) Shares Up 3.8%

Old National Bancorp (NASDAQ:ONB – Get Free Report)’s share price was up 3.8% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $16.80 and last traded at $16.65. Approximately 4,007,041 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 80% from the average daily volume of 2,221,938 shares. The stock had previously closed at $16.04.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms recently commented on ONB. StockNews.com lowered shares of Old National Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 27th. UBS Group decreased their target price on shares of Old National Bancorp from $20.00 to $19.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 24th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $20.00 target price on shares of Old National Bancorp in a research note on Tuesday. Stephens decreased their target price on shares of Old National Bancorp from $22.00 to $21.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 24th. Finally, Barclays began coverage on shares of Old National Bancorp in a research note on Friday, March 8th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $20.00 target price for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $18.43.

Old National Bancorp Stock Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 0.92. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $16.50 and its 200-day moving average is $15.75. The firm has a market cap of $4.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.55 and a beta of 0.83.

Old National Bancorp (NASDAQ:ONB – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, January 23rd. The bank reported $0.46 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.48 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $689.85 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $448.87 million. Old National Bancorp had a return on equity of 12.04% and a net margin of 22.91%. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.56 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Old National Bancorp will post 1.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Old National Bancorp Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 5th were issued a $0.14 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 4th. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.38%. Old National Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 28.87%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Great Lakes Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Old National Bancorp by 1,897.8% during the 3rd quarter. Great Lakes Advisors LLC now owns 286,384 shares of the bank’s stock worth $4,164,000 after purchasing an additional 272,049 shares during the period. Pacer Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Old National Bancorp by 79.1% during the 4th quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 43,993 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $743,000 after acquiring an additional 19,430 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Old National Bancorp by 66.7% during the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,017,019 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $14,787,000 after acquiring an additional 406,970 shares in the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG boosted its position in shares of Old National Bancorp by 18.2% during the 3rd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 148,602 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,161,000 after acquiring an additional 22,839 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Channing Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Old National Bancorp by 550.2% during the 3rd quarter. Channing Capital Management LLC now owns 3,722,335 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $54,123,000 after acquiring an additional 3,149,806 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 83.66% of the company’s stock.

Old National Bancorp Company Profile

Old National Bancorp operates as the bank holding company for Old National Bank that provides various financial services to individual and commercial customers in the United States. It accepts deposit accounts, including noninterest-bearing demand, interest-bearing checking, negotiable order of withdrawal, savings and money market, and time deposits; and offers loans, such as home equity lines of credit, residential real estate loans, consumer loans, commercial loans, commercial real estate loans, agricultural loans, letters of credit, and lease financing.

