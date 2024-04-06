Sumco (OTCMKTS:SUOPY) Reaches New 12-Month High at $34.84

Sumco Co. (OTCMKTS:SUOPY – Get Free Report)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $34.84 and last traded at $33.95, with a volume of 9444 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $32.96.

Sumco Stock Down 1.1 %

The stock has a market capitalization of $5.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.65 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a quick ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 2.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $31.61 and a two-hundred day moving average of $29.51.

Sumco (OTCMKTS:SUOPY – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 14th. The company reported $0.19 earnings per share for the quarter. Sumco had a return on equity of 7.02% and a net margin of 15.44%. The company had revenue of $711.67 million for the quarter. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Sumco Co. will post 1.75 earnings per share for the current year.

Sumco Company Profile

Sumco Corporation manufactures and sells silicon wafers for the semiconductor industry in Japan, the United States, China, Taiwan, Korea, and internationally. It provides monocrystalline ingots, as well as polished, annealed, epitaxial, junction isolated, silicon-on-insulator, and reclaimed polished wafers.

