International Consolidated Airlines Group (OTCMKTS:ICAGY) Sets New 1-Year High at $4.43

Shares of International Consolidated Airlines Group S.A. (OTCMKTS:ICAGY – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $4.43 and last traded at $4.37, with a volume of 104533 shares. The stock had previously closed at $4.36.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

ICAGY has been the subject of several recent research reports. Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of International Consolidated Airlines Group from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 30th. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded shares of International Consolidated Airlines Group from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 21st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of International Consolidated Airlines Group from an “underweight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, International Consolidated Airlines Group currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $213.33.

International Consolidated Airlines Group Stock Performance

The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $3.87 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $3.78. The company has a market capitalization of $4.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1.54, a P/E/G ratio of 0.93 and a beta of 2.25.

International Consolidated Airlines Group (OTCMKTS:ICAGY – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, February 25th. The transportation company reported $0.55 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.12 by $0.43. The business had revenue of $7.78 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.76 billion. International Consolidated Airlines Group had a return on equity of 380.77% and a net margin of 9.05%. As a group, analysts expect that International Consolidated Airlines Group S.A. will post 0.93 EPS for the current year.

International Consolidated Airlines Group Company Profile

International Consolidated Airlines Group SA, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the provision of passenger and cargo transportation services in the United Kingdom, Spain, the United States, and rest of the world. It also provides aircraft leasing, aircraft maintenance, tour operation, air freight operations, call centre, ground handling, trustee, retail, IT, finance, procurement, storage and custody, aircraft technical assistance, human resources support, and airport infrastructure development services; and manages airline loyalty programmes.

