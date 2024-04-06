Man Wah (OTCMKTS:MAWHY) Sets New 1-Year High at $14.89

Man Wah Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:MAWHY – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week high on Thursday . The company traded as high as $14.89 and last traded at $14.89, with a volume of 1324 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $14.49.
Man Wah Stock Performance
The company has a current ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $12.55 and a two-hundred day moving average of $13.64.
Man Wah Company Profile
Man Wah Holdings Limited, an investment holding company, engages in the manufacture, wholesale, trading, and distribution of sofas and ancillary products in the People's Republic of China, North America, Europe, and internationally. The company operates through Sofa and Ancillary Products, Other Products, Other Business, and Home Group Business segments.
