Schrödinger (NASDAQ:SDGR) Stock Price Up 4.4%

Schrödinger, Inc. (NASDAQ:SDGR – Get Free Report) shares traded up 4.4% on Thursday . The company traded as high as $26.38 and last traded at $25.99. 419,196 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 53% from the average session volume of 888,913 shares. The stock had previously closed at $24.89.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts have commented on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price objective on Schrödinger from $29.00 to $26.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 1st. Citigroup reduced their price objective on Schrödinger from $47.00 to $39.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 29th. Craig Hallum reduced their price objective on Schrödinger from $40.00 to $35.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 19th. TD Cowen initiated coverage on Schrödinger in a research report on Friday, January 26th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $42.00 target price for the company. Finally, Bank of America dropped their target price on Schrödinger from $38.00 to $32.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 29th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Schrödinger presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $43.50.

Schrödinger Stock Up 3.3 %

The firm has a 50 day moving average of $27.42 and a 200 day moving average of $28.55. The firm has a market cap of $1.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.73 and a beta of 1.57.

Schrödinger (NASDAQ:SDGR – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 28th. The company reported ($0.32) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.44) by $0.12. Schrödinger had a negative return on equity of 23.58% and a net margin of 18.79%. The business had revenue of $74.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $79.12 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.39) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 30.5% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that Schrödinger, Inc. will post -2.73 EPS for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Schrödinger

In other Schrödinger news, COO Kenneth Patrick Lorton sold 901 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.29, for a total value of $25,489.29. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 36,487 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,032,217.23. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, COO Kenneth Patrick Lorton sold 901 shares of Schrödinger stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.29, for a total transaction of $25,489.29. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 36,487 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,032,217.23. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Robert Lorne Abel sold 1,205 shares of Schrödinger stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.55, for a total value of $33,197.75. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 9,340 shares in the company, valued at approximately $257,317. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 3,651 shares of company stock valued at $102,395. Company insiders own 7.60% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Schrödinger

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Arete Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Schrödinger in the 1st quarter valued at about $25,000. Creative Planning purchased a new stake in shares of Schrödinger in the 3rd quarter valued at about $27,000. Spire Wealth Management raised its holdings in shares of Schrödinger by 66.7% in the 3rd quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 1,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Schrödinger by 1,676.0% in the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 888 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 838 shares in the last quarter. Finally, National Bank of Canada FI raised its holdings in shares of Schrödinger by 260.0% in the 3rd quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 1,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,000 after acquiring an additional 1,300 shares in the last quarter. 79.05% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Schrödinger Company Profile

Schrödinger, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops physics-based computational platform that enables discovery of novel molecules for drug development and materials applications. The company operates in two segments, Software and Drug Discovery. The Software segment is focused on licensing its software to transform molecular discovery for life sciences and materials science industries.

