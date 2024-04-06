Pharming Group (NASDAQ:PHAR) Shares Gap Down to $10.96

Pharming Group (NASDAQ:PHAR – Get Free Report)’s stock price gapped down before the market opened on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $10.96, but opened at $10.69. Pharming Group shares last traded at $10.69, with a volume of 441 shares trading hands.

Separately, HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $37.00 price objective on shares of Pharming Group in a research note on Thursday, March 14th.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 3.41 and a current ratio of 4.16. The firm has a market cap of $711.37 million, a PE ratio of -75.71 and a beta of 0.16. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $11.41 and its 200 day simple moving average is $11.68.

Pharming Group (NASDAQ:PHAR – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 14th. The company reported ($0.03) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.05 by ($0.08). Pharming Group had a negative return on equity of 4.53% and a negative net margin of 4.13%. The company had revenue of $81.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $71.83 million. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Pharming Group will post -0.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Pharming Group stock. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC bought a new position in Pharming Group (NASDAQ:PHAR – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 11,715 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $134,000. 0.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Pharming Group N.V., a biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes protein replacement therapies and precision medicines for the treatment of rare diseases in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company's commercialized product is RUCONEST, a plasma-free rhC1INH protein replacement therapy for the treatment acute hereditary angioedema (HAE) attacks.

