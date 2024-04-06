Snap One (NASDAQ:SNPO) Shares Down 5.1%

Snap One Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:SNPO – Get Free Report)’s share price fell 5.1% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $9.40 and last traded at $9.40. 4,832 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 86% from the average session volume of 34,356 shares. The stock had previously closed at $9.91.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, UBS Group lowered their price objective on Snap One from $14.00 to $12.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 27th.

Snap One Trading Down 6.6 %

The company has a 50-day moving average price of $8.26 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $8.31. The company has a current ratio of 2.40, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65.

Snap One (NASDAQ:SNPO – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 7th. The company reported $0.07 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.02. Snap One had a positive return on equity of 2.77% and a negative net margin of 2.01%. The firm had revenue of $264.39 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $267.62 million. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Snap One Holdings Corp. will post 0.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Snap One

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new position in shares of Snap One during the fourth quarter worth about $92,000. First Eagle Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in Snap One by 3.2% in the third quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC now owns 174,971 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,617,000 after buying an additional 5,487 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in Snap One by 3.6% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 51,442 shares of the company’s stock worth $475,000 after buying an additional 1,771 shares in the last quarter. Summit Creek Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Snap One by 0.4% in the third quarter. Summit Creek Advisors LLC now owns 493,030 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,556,000 after buying an additional 2,179 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG boosted its stake in Snap One by 41.2% in the first quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 10,831 shares of the company’s stock worth $101,000 after buying an additional 3,163 shares in the last quarter. 92.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Snap One Company Profile

Snap One Holdings Corp. provides smart-living solutions in the United States and internationally. The company offers end-to-end product and software ecosystem and technology-enabled workflow solutions. It also provides connected products, including networking, control and lighting, surveillance, and power products; entertainment products for indoor and outdoor solutions, such as media distribution products, as well as audio and video products; and infrastructure products, which include structured wiring and cable products, racks, and mounts.

See Also

